PM Modi in France: Stamped on many deals including Rafale in PM Modi-Macron meeting! Bastille Day Parade

|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 12:16 AM IST
PM Modi is on a tour of France. During this, PM Modi was honored by French President Emmanuel Macron by giving him the highest honor in France, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor. PM Modi also presented a Sandalwood star to French President Emmanuel Macron. This musical instrument sitar is made of pure sandalwood. Many issues including defense were discussed in this meeting.
PM Modi France Visit: Emmanuel Macron said – We want better relations with India
PM Modi France Visit: Emmanuel Macron said – We want better relations with India
PM Modi France Visit: PM Modi said - peace in Indo Pacific region is an important responsibility of India-France
PM Modi France Visit: PM Modi said - peace in Indo Pacific region is an important responsibility of India-France
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP spokesperson said – Congress had built AIIMS by asking for money in donation
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP spokesperson said – Congress had built AIIMS by asking for money in donation
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Political struggle even on Chandrayaan-3, ruckus in the name of Modi-Nehru
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Political struggle even on Chandrayaan-3, ruckus in the name of Modi-Nehru
DNA: 'Historic' march of Punjab Regiment in Paris, Indian Army showed bravery । Bastille Day Parade
DNA: 'Historic' march of Punjab Regiment in Paris, Indian Army showed bravery । Bastille Day Parade
