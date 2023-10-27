trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680557
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi In Goa: India Is Ready To Host The Youth Olympics In 2030 And The Olympics In 2036

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 37th National Games at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on October 26. While addressing the event, PM Modi said that India India is ready to host Olympics in 2036.
Follow Us

All Videos

'US won't be spared' Iran Warns The US At The UN Over The Gaza Attacks | Israel-Hamas War
play icon2:11
'US won't be spared' Iran Warns The US At The UN Over The Gaza Attacks | Israel-Hamas War
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Stuns Paps With Her Chic Look in Mumbai
play icon0:31
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Stuns Paps With Her Chic Look in Mumbai
Ananya Panday Looks Drool-Worthy As She Steps Out In Style
play icon0:57
Ananya Panday Looks Drool-Worthy As She Steps Out In Style
Priyanka Chopra Lands In India; Makes Stylish Appearance At Mumbai Airport
play icon1:2
Priyanka Chopra Lands In India; Makes Stylish Appearance At Mumbai Airport
From Jerusalem Souvenir To Lord Ram Brass Statue, Look At PM Modi Mementos Up For E-Auction
play icon4:52
From Jerusalem Souvenir To Lord Ram Brass Statue, Look At PM Modi Mementos Up For E-Auction

Trending Videos

'US won't be spared' Iran Warns The US At The UN Over The Gaza Attacks | Israel-Hamas War
play icon2:11
'US won't be spared' Iran Warns The US At The UN Over The Gaza Attacks | Israel-Hamas War
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Stuns Paps With Her Chic Look in Mumbai
play icon0:31
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Stuns Paps With Her Chic Look in Mumbai
Ananya Panday Looks Drool-Worthy As She Steps Out In Style
play icon0:57
Ananya Panday Looks Drool-Worthy As She Steps Out In Style
Priyanka Chopra Lands In India; Makes Stylish Appearance At Mumbai Airport
play icon1:2
Priyanka Chopra Lands In India; Makes Stylish Appearance At Mumbai Airport
From Jerusalem Souvenir To Lord Ram Brass Statue, Look At PM Modi Mementos Up For E-Auction
play icon4:52
From Jerusalem Souvenir To Lord Ram Brass Statue, Look At PM Modi Mementos Up For E-Auction