Rajneeti: Pandit Dhirendra Krishana Shastri Big Appeal For Bangladeshi Hindus

Sonam | Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 10:28 PM IST

Rajneeti: World is watching what is happening in Bangladesh. After the coup, Hindus have been targeted there. Hindu houses are being burnt. They are being killed inside their homes. Temples are being targeted. The situation has become so bad that Hindus have now started gathering near the Indian border. Amidst all this, the voice of Hindu Rashtra has started rising once again in India.