Prime Minister Modi reached Metro to attend centenary celebrations of Delhi University

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 05:13 PM IST
PM Modi in Metro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived by Metro for the centenary celebrations of Delhi University. Prime Minister Modi also spoke to a family sitting here in the metro. Please tell that PM Modi waited for the arrival of the metro at the metro station. PM Modi also spoke to DU students in Metro.
