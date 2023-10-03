trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670474
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi In Telangana: PM Modi Explains Why Telangana CM KC Rao Wanted To Join NDA

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
PM Modi In Telangana: PM Modi Explains Why Telangana CM KC Rao Wanted To Join NDA After the 2020 elections for the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated on Tuesday that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao planned to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi's big statement on caste census!
play icon7:0
PM Modi's big statement on caste census!
'Singhvi's statement is not the opinion of Congress', says Jairam Ramesh
play icon0:58
'Singhvi's statement is not the opinion of Congress', says Jairam Ramesh
Strong Tremors Felt In Delhi Amid Nepal's 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake | Delhi NCR | Earthquake
play icon2:3
Strong Tremors Felt In Delhi Amid Nepal's 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake | Delhi NCR | Earthquake
PM Modi Inaugurates Train Services Between Taroki And Raipur In Chhattisgarh
play icon1:35
PM Modi Inaugurates Train Services Between Taroki And Raipur In Chhattisgarh
From Fighter Jets To Combat Helicopters, IAF Plans To Get 'Desi' Upgrades Worth Over Rs 3 Lakh Crore
play icon4:24
From Fighter Jets To Combat Helicopters, IAF Plans To Get 'Desi' Upgrades Worth Over Rs 3 Lakh Crore

Trending Videos

PM Modi's big statement on caste census!
play icon7:0
PM Modi's big statement on caste census!
'Singhvi's statement is not the opinion of Congress', says Jairam Ramesh
play icon0:58
'Singhvi's statement is not the opinion of Congress', says Jairam Ramesh
Strong Tremors Felt In Delhi Amid Nepal's 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake | Delhi NCR | Earthquake
play icon2:3
Strong Tremors Felt In Delhi Amid Nepal's 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake | Delhi NCR | Earthquake
PM Modi Inaugurates Train Services Between Taroki And Raipur In Chhattisgarh
play icon1:35
PM Modi Inaugurates Train Services Between Taroki And Raipur In Chhattisgarh
From Fighter Jets To Combat Helicopters, IAF Plans To Get 'Desi' Upgrades Worth Over Rs 3 Lakh Crore
play icon4:24
From Fighter Jets To Combat Helicopters, IAF Plans To Get 'Desi' Upgrades Worth Over Rs 3 Lakh Crore
India,