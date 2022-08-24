NewsVideos

PM Modi inaugurated India's largest hospital in Faridabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Amrita Hospital at Faridabad, Haryana on August 24. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and others were present at the designated place.

|Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 09:10 PM IST
