PM Modi inaugurated the world's largest exchange Surat Diamond Bourse

|Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Surat Dream City: Big news is coming regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi has inaugurated the world's largest exchange Surat Diamond Bourse. Suraj is going to become the power center of diamond business. Before this PM Modi Inaugurated the new terminal of Surat Airport. Let us tell you that PM is on a tour of Surat and Kashi, preparations for this were done from his own state Surat.

