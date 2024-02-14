trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721366
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi inaugurates Hindu Temple in UAE

Sonam|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 08:52 PM IST
Follow Us
The first Hindu temple is ready in Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE. PM Modi is on UAE tour to inaugurate this temple. The temple inauguration program has started. Pakistan will be upset to see the first Hindu temple in Muslim country UAE.

All Videos

PM Modi arrives at BAPS Hindu Mandir
Play Icon18:55
PM Modi arrives at BAPS Hindu Mandir
PM Modi in UAE: BAPS Mandir Visit in Abu Dhabi with BAPS' Ishwarcharandas Swami
Play Icon00:45
PM Modi in UAE: BAPS Mandir Visit in Abu Dhabi with BAPS' Ishwarcharandas Swami
Arvind Kejriwal gets 6th ED summon
Play Icon01:37
Arvind Kejriwal gets 6th ED summon
PM Modi Arrives At Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple, BAPS Mandir, For Inauguration
Play Icon00:59
PM Modi Arrives At Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple, BAPS Mandir, For Inauguration
BJP released another list of Rajya Sabha candidates
Play Icon01:59
BJP released another list of Rajya Sabha candidates

Trending Videos

PM Modi arrives at BAPS Hindu Mandir
play icon18:55
PM Modi arrives at BAPS Hindu Mandir
PM Modi in UAE: BAPS Mandir Visit in Abu Dhabi with BAPS' Ishwarcharandas Swami
play icon0:45
PM Modi in UAE: BAPS Mandir Visit in Abu Dhabi with BAPS' Ishwarcharandas Swami
Arvind Kejriwal gets 6th ED summon
play icon1:37
Arvind Kejriwal gets 6th ED summon
PM Modi Arrives At Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple, BAPS Mandir, For Inauguration
play icon0:59
PM Modi Arrives At Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple, BAPS Mandir, For Inauguration
BJP released another list of Rajya Sabha candidates
play icon1:59
BJP released another list of Rajya Sabha candidates