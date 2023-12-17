trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699982
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0 in Varanasi

|Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
Follow Us
Indian Prime Minister Modi has reached Varanasi today on a two-day visit. Varanasi is fully prepared to welcome its MP. He was given a grand welcome by people on the roadside from the airport to the city with rose petals. This visit of PM Modi is also being linked to the Lok Sabha elections.

All Videos

'PM of country is Narendra Modi, not Manmohan Singh' says BJP spokesperson
Play Icon9:14
'PM of country is Narendra Modi, not Manmohan Singh' says BJP spokesperson
Parliament Security Breach: Congress spokesperon slams PM Modi in deabte
Play Icon7:38
Parliament Security Breach: Congress spokesperon slams PM Modi in deabte
New York Protest In Solidarity With Palestinians As Netanyahu Calls Gaza Conflict 'Existential War'
Play Icon1:31
New York Protest In Solidarity With Palestinians As Netanyahu Calls Gaza Conflict 'Existential War'
Exclusive Interview:
Play Icon2:29
Exclusive Interview: "Film Is About Alcoholism" Star Cast Of ‘Dry Day’ On Film | Saurabh Shukla
President Murmu Meets Oman's Sultan Amidst Presence Of PM Modi And VP Dhankhar | Rashtrapati Bhavan
Play Icon3:37
President Murmu Meets Oman's Sultan Amidst Presence Of PM Modi And VP Dhankhar | Rashtrapati Bhavan

Trending Videos

'PM of country is Narendra Modi, not Manmohan Singh' says BJP spokesperson
play icon9:14
'PM of country is Narendra Modi, not Manmohan Singh' says BJP spokesperson
Parliament Security Breach: Congress spokesperon slams PM Modi in deabte
play icon7:38
Parliament Security Breach: Congress spokesperon slams PM Modi in deabte
New York Protest In Solidarity With Palestinians As Netanyahu Calls Gaza Conflict 'Existential War'
play icon1:31
New York Protest In Solidarity With Palestinians As Netanyahu Calls Gaza Conflict 'Existential War'
Exclusive Interview:
play icon2:29
Exclusive Interview: "Film Is About Alcoholism" Star Cast Of ‘Dry Day’ On Film | Saurabh Shukla
President Murmu Meets Oman's Sultan Amidst Presence Of PM Modi And VP Dhankhar | Rashtrapati Bhavan
play icon3:37
President Murmu Meets Oman's Sultan Amidst Presence Of PM Modi And VP Dhankhar | Rashtrapati Bhavan
PM modi Varanasi visit,Pm modi Road show in varanasi,Road show of modi ji,PM Modi in Kashi,People reaction on pm modi,pm Modi varanasi city,Kashi Tamil sangmam update,Varanasi on a two-day visit,Modi will stay in Varanasi for 25 hours,Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra,several government schemes,inaugurate the Kashi-Tamil Sangam program,pm modi kashi visit,PM modi Varanasi visit,pm modi in varanasi today,Bharat Sankalp Yatra,pm modi varansi visit update,