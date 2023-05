videoDetails

PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 5,500 crore

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 10, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 4 national highway and 3 rail projects at a cost of more than Rs 5,500 crore in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. On this occasion, Ashok Gehlot expressed his gratitude and welcomed him.