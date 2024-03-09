NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi inaugurates Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh

Sonam|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 06:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sela Tunnel near China in Arunachal Pradesh. The Sela Tunnel is India's highest mountain tunnel road which will help the Indian Army maintain all-weather connectivity to the disputed border between the two countries in Arunachal Pradesh.

All Videos

New picture of Bengaluru cafe blast accused comes out
Play Icon01:22
New picture of Bengaluru cafe blast accused comes out
seat sharing update between BJP and TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Play Icon03:01
seat sharing update between BJP and TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Mayawati's big statement on third front for Lok Sabha election
Play Icon00:59
Mayawati's big statement on third front for Lok Sabha election
CM Yogi's big statement on Jai Shri Ram slogans
Play Icon01:10
CM Yogi's big statement on Jai Shri Ram slogans
Jitu patwari on Bhopal old ministry building Fire case
Play Icon03:37
Jitu patwari on Bhopal old ministry building Fire case

Trending Videos

New picture of Bengaluru cafe blast accused comes out
play icon1:22
New picture of Bengaluru cafe blast accused comes out
seat sharing update between BJP and TDP in Andhra Pradesh
play icon3:1
seat sharing update between BJP and TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Mayawati's big statement on third front for Lok Sabha election
play icon0:59
Mayawati's big statement on third front for Lok Sabha election
CM Yogi's big statement on Jai Shri Ram slogans
play icon1:10
CM Yogi's big statement on Jai Shri Ram slogans
Jitu patwari on Bhopal old ministry building Fire case
play icon3:37
Jitu patwari on Bhopal old ministry building Fire case