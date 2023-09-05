trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658028
PM Modi interacts with winners of the National Teachers’ Award 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
A day ahead of Teachers Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the winners of the National Teachers’ Award 2023. The National Awards to Teachers accords public recognition to meritorious teachers working in elementary and secondary schools. The National Awards to Teachers accords public recognition to meritorious teachers working in elementary and secondary schools.
