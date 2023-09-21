trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665241
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Invites US President Joe Biden As Chief Guest For 2024 Republic Day Parade

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
US President Joe Biden received an invite to be Chief Guest at India’s 2024 Republic Day celebrations. However, it is unclear whether United States President Joe Biden has accepted the invitation or not. The invite was extended by PM Modi on the sidelines of bilateral talk during G20 Summit, informed US Envoy Eric Garcetti. Notably, the last visit of US President Joe Biden during G20, to India proved to be a historic one.
Follow Us

All Videos

India Canada Tension: 'Order' from Tihar, Sukha game 'over' in Canada
play icon8:53
India Canada Tension: 'Order' from Tihar, Sukha game 'over' in Canada
India Canada Tension: What did Sukhbir Singh Badal say on India-Canada dispute
play icon1:40
India Canada Tension: What did Sukhbir Singh Badal say on India-Canada dispute
India Action On Canada: India's big action on Canada
play icon3:12
India Action On Canada: India's big action on Canada
India Big Action On Canada Khalistani Terrorist: Action in India, tension for Trudeau
play icon1:38
India Big Action On Canada Khalistani Terrorist: Action in India, tension for Trudeau
India CanadaTension: No Entry for Canadian citizens in India! ban on visa
play icon3:3
India CanadaTension: No Entry for Canadian citizens in India! ban on visa

Trending Videos

India Canada Tension: 'Order' from Tihar, Sukha game 'over' in Canada
play icon8:53
India Canada Tension: 'Order' from Tihar, Sukha game 'over' in Canada
India Canada Tension: What did Sukhbir Singh Badal say on India-Canada dispute
play icon1:40
India Canada Tension: What did Sukhbir Singh Badal say on India-Canada dispute
India Action On Canada: India's big action on Canada
play icon3:12
India Action On Canada: India's big action on Canada
India Big Action On Canada Khalistani Terrorist: Action in India, tension for Trudeau
play icon1:38
India Big Action On Canada Khalistani Terrorist: Action in India, tension for Trudeau
India CanadaTension: No Entry for Canadian citizens in India! ban on visa
play icon3:3
India CanadaTension: No Entry for Canadian citizens in India! ban on visa
PM Modi,US President,Joe Biden,invitation,Republic Day Celebrations 2024,