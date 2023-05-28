NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi is coming in the dreams of Pakistanis.. 'Partition' is regretted!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Seeing the new Parliament of India, today the whole of Pakistan has gone into shock. The reason behind this is that India is moving forward together in Sanatan and science. A map of Akhad Bharat has also been installed in the new Parliament. Seeing this, beggar Pakistan has started getting scared of breaking up of the country.

All Videos

RJD Tweeted on New Parliament: Will RJD go through all limits to oppose Modi?
6:24
RJD Tweeted on New Parliament: Will RJD go through all limits to oppose Modi?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Inauguration or 'coronation', many politics?
43:13
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Inauguration or 'coronation', many politics?
Baat Pate Ki: New Parliament dedicated to the country...Opposition's 'Boycott' campaign!
44:41
Baat Pate Ki: New Parliament dedicated to the country...Opposition's 'Boycott' campaign!
Baat Pate Ki: Special 'message' of religious gurus to the country... keep religion and politics separate
9:27
Baat Pate Ki: Special 'message' of religious gurus to the country... keep religion and politics separate
Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi's best 'respect' to 'Sengol', bowed down 'pranam'
6:28
Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi's best 'respect' to 'Sengol', bowed down 'pranam'

Trending Videos

6:24
RJD Tweeted on New Parliament: Will RJD go through all limits to oppose Modi?
43:13
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Inauguration or 'coronation', many politics?
44:41
Baat Pate Ki: New Parliament dedicated to the country...Opposition's 'Boycott' campaign!
9:27
Baat Pate Ki: Special 'message' of religious gurus to the country... keep religion and politics separate
6:28
Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi's best 'respect' to 'Sengol', bowed down 'pranam'
Akhand Bharat,new parliament building india,new parliament akhand bharat,parliament akhand bharat map,New Parliament Inauguration,akhand bharat new parliament bhavan delhi,akhand bharat map,new parliament akhand bharat,parliament akhand bharat map,Prime Minister Narendra Modi,संसद भवन का उद्घाटन,संसद भवन,sengol meaning,sansad bhavan,Prime Minister Narendra Modi,parliament inauguration Date,parliament Inauguration,Parliament building,new sansad bhavan,