'PM Modi is not an OBC by birth...', claims Rahul Gandhi

Feb 08, 2024
Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi's Caste: Rahul Gandhi has once again targeted PM Modi on his caste. He said that Prime Minister Modi was not a born OBC. He was born in the ‘general category’. After becoming the Chief Minister, he changed his caste to OBC. Let us tell you that the Congress MP said this during the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra.

