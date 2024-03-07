NewsVideos
PM Modi Jammu & Kashmir Visit: Security heightened for PM Modi’s mega rally

Mar 07, 2024
PM Modi Jammu & Kashmir Visit: Today PM Modi is going on a tour of Kashmir. Where he will start projects worth crores. PM Modi will also address a public meeting at Bakshi Stadium in Kashmir. Due to his visit, security has been tightened at every nook and corner in Kashmir. From CRPF to Marcos commandos were deployed. Besides, local police will also be present in large numbers. Let us tell you that this is PM Modi's first visit to Kashmir after the abolition of Article 370 in August 2019.

