PM Modi Kashmir Speech: PM Modi cornered Congress on Article 370

|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
PM Modi Bakshi Stadium Speech: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Jammu and Kashmir for the first time after the removal of Article 370. Meanwhile, he addressed a rally at Bakshi Stadium. While addressing the rally at Bakshi Stadium, he said a big thing about Kashmir. Listen to PM Modi's complete speech in this report.

