PM Modi kashmir Visit: BJP released video on Article 370

|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
BJP Video on Article 370: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on Kashmir tour today. BJP has released the video before Modi's visit to Kashmir. This video has been released on Article 370. Let us inform you that strict security arrangements have been made before the tour of Jammu and Kashmir.

