PM Modi launches G20 logo, theme website of India's G20 Presidency

| Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 01:28 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi virtually unveiled the logo, theme, and website of India’s G20 Presidency on November 8. This is a significant step as India will assume G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022. G20 logo is inspired from the vibrant colours of India's national flag - saffron, white and green, and blue.