PM Modi launches scathing attack on opposition

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
Today BJP Parliamentary Party meeting was held, in which all BJP MPs including PM Modi participated. On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi attacked the opposition fiercely.

Congress MP holds meeting ahead of Budget Session Of Parliament
1:26
Congress MP holds meeting ahead of Budget Session Of Parliament
स्टेप-अप / टॉप-अप SIP के साथ एक निर्धारित समय पर अपना SIP इन्वेस्टमेंट बढ़ाएँ!
2:21
स्टेप-अप / टॉप-अप SIP के साथ एक निर्धारित समय पर अपना SIP इन्वेस्टमेंट बढ़ाएँ!
Atiq Ahmed's Hearing to begin in a short while
11:34
Atiq Ahmed's Hearing to begin in a short while
Umesh Pal Case: Cars Arrives Naini Jail to pick Atiq Ahmed to appear in Prayagraj's MP MLA Court
1:14
Umesh Pal Case: Cars Arrives Naini Jail to pick Atiq Ahmed to appear in Prayagraj's MP MLA Court
MHA Sources makes big disclosure on Amritpal Singh, Khalistan's supporter found in Delhi
4:32
MHA Sources makes big disclosure on Amritpal Singh, Khalistan's supporter found in Delhi

