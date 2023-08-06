trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645364
PM Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
In a historic feat, PM Modi laid foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 stations on August 06 via video conferencing. Indian Prime Minister has emphasised on the importance of providing world class amenities at railway stations. Noting the importance of Railways across India, ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’ was launched to redevelop 1309 stations.

Amit Shah meets Jayant Patil in Pune
play icon4:58
Amit Shah meets Jayant Patil in Pune
AAP MP Sushil Gupta attacks Haryana government over Nuh Violence
play icon2:25
AAP MP Sushil Gupta attacks Haryana government over Nuh Violence
Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge remark on Nuh Violence Bulldozer Action
play icon2:7
Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge remark on Nuh Violence Bulldozer Action
Know current location of Chandrayaan-3
play icon6:0
Know current location of Chandrayaan-3
Home Minister Anil Vij makes big statement on Nuh violence
play icon0:56
Home Minister Anil Vij makes big statement on Nuh violence

