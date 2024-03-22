Advertisement
PM Modi leaves for a two day visit to Bhutan

Mar 22, 2024
PM Modi has left for a two day visit to Bhutan ahead of Lok Sabha Elections. Previously, Prime Minister's Bhutan visit was scheduled for 21st and 22nd March. However, due to bad weather conditions, PM's Bhutan visit was postponed. Know all about PM Modi's Bhutan visit in this report.

