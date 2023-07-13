trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634744
PM Modi leaves for France, wakes up China-Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 09:08 AM IST
PM Modi France Visit: PM Modi has left for France. Prime Minister Modi will be the chief guest at the Bastille Day parade in France. After the tour of France, PM Modi will also go to UAE.
