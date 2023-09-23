trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666073
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi LIVE: Big change in the laws of the country, simplicity of the law is a big aspect

|Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
PM Modi Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given Gurumantra in the International Lawyers Conference. PM Modi said that simplicity of the law is a big aspect and the process of simplifying the law is going on.
Follow Us

All Videos

Modi's gift to Kashi...new stadium will be inaugurated today
play icon1:54
Modi's gift to Kashi...new stadium will be inaugurated today
India Canada News: The actions of Justin Trudeau's Khalistani Nijjar...proof after proof!
play icon2:37
India Canada News: The actions of Justin Trudeau's Khalistani Nijjar...proof after proof!
Ram Rahim's murder...Khalistani Nijjar had taken training from Pakistan
play icon1:51
Ram Rahim's murder...Khalistani Nijjar had taken training from Pakistan
Breaking News: Canada sympathizer of Khalistani Nijjar, got a big shock
play icon3:54
Breaking News: Canada sympathizer of Khalistani Nijjar, got a big shock
Pakistan should shut down terrorist infrastructure, Justin Trudeau's new statement
play icon5:38
Pakistan should shut down terrorist infrastructure, Justin Trudeau's new statement

Trending Videos

Modi's gift to Kashi...new stadium will be inaugurated today
play icon1:54
Modi's gift to Kashi...new stadium will be inaugurated today
India Canada News: The actions of Justin Trudeau's Khalistani Nijjar...proof after proof!
play icon2:37
India Canada News: The actions of Justin Trudeau's Khalistani Nijjar...proof after proof!
Ram Rahim's murder...Khalistani Nijjar had taken training from Pakistan
play icon1:51
Ram Rahim's murder...Khalistani Nijjar had taken training from Pakistan
Breaking News: Canada sympathizer of Khalistani Nijjar, got a big shock
play icon3:54
Breaking News: Canada sympathizer of Khalistani Nijjar, got a big shock
Pakistan should shut down terrorist infrastructure, Justin Trudeau's new statement
play icon5:38
Pakistan should shut down terrorist infrastructure, Justin Trudeau's new statement
PM Modi,Narendra Modi,pm modi speech today,pm narendra modi speech,PM Modi speech,modi speech today,modi live news,Modi speech,PM Narendra Modi,Modi live,Modi,pm modi latest speech,Prime Minister Narendra Modi,pm modi speech latest,narendra modi youtube,PM Modi Live,narendra modi latest speech 2023,narendra modi latest speech 2022,PM Modi news,pm modi live today,pm modi speech live,modi rajasthan live,pm modi bjp headquarters,live modi,