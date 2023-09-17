trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663570
PM Modi LIVE: Modi reached Yashobhoomi, welcomed with slogans of Jai Shri Ram

|Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
PM Modi Reaches Yashobhumi Convention Centre: Yashobhumi Convention Center has been built in Dwarka, Delhi. Today PM Modi has inaugurated Yashobhoomi. As soon as PM Modi reached Yashobhoomi, people started raising slogans of Jai Shri Ram.
Police shot two accused who pulled girl's scarf
Police shot two accused who pulled girl's scarf
PM Modi Turns 73: Artist From Cuttack Makes Smoke Portrait Of PM Modi For His Birthday
PM Modi Turns 73: Artist From Cuttack Makes Smoke Portrait Of PM Modi For His Birthday
'Yashobhoomi' Inauguration: PM Modi Arrives At Convention Centre, Interacts With Artisans
'Yashobhoomi' Inauguration: PM Modi Arrives At Convention Centre, Interacts With Artisans
You will be shocked after hearing the expenses...Yashobhumi Convention Center is so expensive.
You will be shocked after hearing the expenses...Yashobhumi Convention Center is so expensive.
PM Modi at Yashobhoomi: Prime Minister Modi met workers before the inauguration
PM Modi at Yashobhoomi: Prime Minister Modi met workers before the inauguration

