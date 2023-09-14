trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662173
PM Modi Madhya Pradesh Visit: Modi's gift of Rs 50 thousand crore to the people of Madhya Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh today to launch a slew of projects in the two states. His office said in a statement that he will lay the foundation stone of projects worth over ₹50,700 crore in Madhya Pradesh from an event in Bina in the state.
