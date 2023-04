videoDetails

PM Modi makes big statement after flagging off Vande Bharat Express in Rajasthan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

PM Modi gifted Vande Bharat Express Train to Rajasthan today. After flagging off Vande Bharat Train, PM Modi said, 'Vande Bharat is the first high speed train which is Made in India'. Watch full speech of PM Modi in this report.