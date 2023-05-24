NewsVideos
PM Modi makes big statement at Sydney's Olympic Park Stadium

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 08:32 AM IST
PM Modi Australia Speech: Today is the last day of PM Modi's Australia tour. Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi addressed the Indian community at Sydney's Olympic Park Stadium. During the address, PM Modi said that 'India is the biggest talent factory'.

PM Modi warns Khalistani supporters
7:47
PM Modi warns Khalistani supporters
‘Sincerity, discipline is must for this field’: UPSC 2022 topper shares her way to ace exams
1:33
‘Sincerity, discipline is must for this field’: UPSC 2022 topper shares her way to ace exams
From importance of NCERTs to Consistency & discipline: UPSC toppers share their success Mantra
1:40
From importance of NCERTs to Consistency & discipline: UPSC toppers share their success Mantra
Huge crowd gathers for glimpse of PM Modi at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney
7:37
Huge crowd gathers for glimpse of PM Modi at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney
PM Modi makes joint statement with Anthony Albanese, 'Relations with Australia in T-20 mode'
7:38
PM Modi makes joint statement with Anthony Albanese, 'Relations with Australia in T-20 mode'

