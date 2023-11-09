trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686108
PM Modi makes huge remark on Ram Mandir

|Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a tour of Madhya Pradesh today. He addressed a public meeting after reaching Satna in Madhya Pradesh. During this time he has given a big statement regarding Ram temple. In the election rally in Satna, the PM said that Ram temple is discussed in the entire country. PM Modi said that the construction of a grand Ram temple is going on. Along with this, Modi said that he gets inspiration from the name of Ram.
