PM Modi makes huge statement on Ashok Gehlot

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
Now only one day is left for Rajasthan elections. Star campaigners of BJP are touring separately in Rajasthan today. Today is also the last day of election campaign. PM Modi reached Devgarh in Rajsamand to address a public meeting on the last day of election campaign. During that time he attacked Gehlot.
