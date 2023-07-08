NewsVideos
PM Modi makes scathing attack over BRS in Telangana

|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
PM Modi Attacks BRS: In Telangana, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of several projects worth 6100 Crore and while addressing the rally in Warangal, PM Modi made a big attack on BRS and said that 'KCR government means the most corrupt government'.

