PM Modi meets Bangladesh PM: What are the key issues being discussed?

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is on a four day visit to India. PM Modi and PM Hasina are set to discuss key issues at Hyderabad House. Watch the video to find out more...

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is on a four day visit to India. PM Modi and PM Hasina are set to discuss key issues at Hyderabad House. Watch the video to find out more...