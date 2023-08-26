trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653989
PM Modi meets scientists at ISRO

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 08:04 PM IST
After the success of Chandrayaan 3 mission, India's fame increased in the world. Scientists from all over the world are surprised that what is the secret behind such a huge success in such a low budget. PM Modi said that the point at which the Moon lander landed will be known as Shivshakti. The resolution of humanity is contained in Shiva. With power we get the ability to fulfill those resolutions.
Kusha Kapila Is Dating Arjun Kapoor? Social Media Star Reacts To Her Dating Rumours With Arjun
play icon1:20
Kusha Kapila Is Dating Arjun Kapoor? Social Media Star Reacts To Her Dating Rumours With Arjun
Taal Thok Ke: Who slapped 'religion' in the temple of education in Muzaffarnagar?
play icon42:50
Taal Thok Ke: Who slapped 'religion' in the temple of education in Muzaffarnagar?
'The one who slaps is also a Muslim and the one who eats is also a Muslim'
play icon6:34
'The one who slaps is also a Muslim and the one who eats is also a Muslim'
Shocking: Passengers Help Deliver Baby Girl Mid-flight In Myanmar
play icon1:40
Shocking: Passengers Help Deliver Baby Girl Mid-flight In Myanmar
SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Burke's entry in Muzaffarnagar 'Thappad' controversy
play icon2:29
SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Burke's entry in Muzaffarnagar 'Thappad' controversy

