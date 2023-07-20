trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637850
PM Modi meets Sonia Gandhi to know her health condition

|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
PM Modi Meets Sonia Gandhi: In the midst of the monsoon session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Sonia Gandhi to inquire about her well-being. Please tell that there was an emergency landing of Sonia Gandhi's plane, after which PM Modi came to know about Sonia's condition.
