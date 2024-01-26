trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714231
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi met Emmanuel Macron on kartavya path on the occasion of Republic Day

|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 12:36 PM IST
Follow Us
फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति एमैनुएल मैक्रों भारत में दो दिवसीय राजकीय दौरे पर हैं. वो भारत के 75वें गणतंत्र दिवस के मुख्य अतिथि हैं. गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने कर्तव्य पथ पर फ्रांसीसी राष्ट्रपति मैक्रों से कुछ अंदाज में की मुलाकात. देखें वीडियो.

All Videos

Republic Day: रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने फहराया झंडा, देखें वीडियो
Play Icon3:58
Republic Day: रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने फहराया झंडा, देखें वीडियो
Ayodhya Tableau Showcases Ram Lalla's Pranpratishtha On Republic Day 2024 Parade
Play Icon0:34
 Ayodhya Tableau Showcases Ram Lalla's Pranpratishtha On Republic Day 2024 Parade
Kartavya Path Shines Bright with 19 Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Recipients on Republic Day 2024
Play Icon1:5
Kartavya Path Shines Bright with 19 Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Recipients on Republic Day 2024
Amit Shah to meet Chirag Paswan amid Bihar Political Crisis
Play Icon16:35
Amit Shah to meet Chirag Paswan amid Bihar Political Crisis
Over 100 Women Artists Lead Traditional Indian Musical Prelude at Kartavya Path for Republic Day 2024 Prade
Play Icon0:41
Over 100 Women Artists Lead Traditional Indian Musical Prelude at Kartavya Path for Republic Day 2024 Prade

Trending Videos

Republic Day: रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने फहराया झंडा, देखें वीडियो
play icon3:58
Republic Day: रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने फहराया झंडा, देखें वीडियो
Ayodhya Tableau Showcases Ram Lalla's Pranpratishtha On Republic Day 2024 Parade
play icon0:34
Ayodhya Tableau Showcases Ram Lalla's Pranpratishtha On Republic Day 2024 Parade
Kartavya Path Shines Bright with 19 Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Recipients on Republic Day 2024
play icon1:5
Kartavya Path Shines Bright with 19 Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Recipients on Republic Day 2024
Amit Shah to meet Chirag Paswan amid Bihar Political Crisis
play icon16:35
Amit Shah to meet Chirag Paswan amid Bihar Political Crisis
Over 100 Women Artists Lead Traditional Indian Musical Prelude at Kartavya Path for Republic Day 2024 Prade
play icon0:41
Over 100 Women Artists Lead Traditional Indian Musical Prelude at Kartavya Path for Republic Day 2024 Prade