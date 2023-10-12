trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674264
PM Modi met local artists in Uttarakhand

|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
PM Modi Uttarakhand Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a tour of Uttarakhand. During this time, he reached Adi Kailash mountain of Pithoragarh and had darshan and also met local artists.
