trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629251
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi MP Visit: Modi will be on Madhya Pradesh tour, PM will distribute 1 crore Ayushman Bharat cards

|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
PM Modi MP Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a tour of Madhya Pradesh today. Here PM Modi will distribute 1 crore Ayushman Bharat cards. PM Modi will also launch the Sickle Cell Anemia campaign in Shahdol today.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

play icon2:16
"India's Dominance In Digital Transactions Has Become Our Identity": PM Modi Bats For Digital India
Uniform Civil Code: UCC will be 'launched' from 'North' direction, why does the opposition object to UCC?
play icon4:43
Uniform Civil Code: UCC will be 'launched' from 'North' direction, why does the opposition object to UCC?
25 Passengers Charred To Dead As Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway
play icon2:40
25 Passengers Charred To Dead As Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway
BREAKING NEWS: The prices of green vegetables including tomato increased due to rain, prices doubled in 7 days
play icon4:6
BREAKING NEWS: The prices of green vegetables including tomato increased due to rain, prices doubled in 7 days
Union Home Minister Amit Shah On The Steps Implemented Under The Leadership Of PM Modi
play icon0:50
Union Home Minister Amit Shah On The Steps Implemented Under The Leadership Of PM Modi
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

play icon2:16
"India's Dominance In Digital Transactions Has Become Our Identity": PM Modi Bats For Digital India
Uniform Civil Code: UCC will be 'launched' from 'North' direction, why does the opposition object to UCC?
play icon4:43
Uniform Civil Code: UCC will be 'launched' from 'North' direction, why does the opposition object to UCC?
25 Passengers Charred To Dead As Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway
play icon2:40
25 Passengers Charred To Dead As Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway
BREAKING NEWS: The prices of green vegetables including tomato increased due to rain, prices doubled in 7 days
play icon4:6
BREAKING NEWS: The prices of green vegetables including tomato increased due to rain, prices doubled in 7 days
Union Home Minister Amit Shah On The Steps Implemented Under The Leadership Of PM Modi
play icon0:50
Union Home Minister Amit Shah On The Steps Implemented Under The Leadership Of PM Modi
PM Modi,PM Modi news,Madya Pradesh,MP News,Ayusmaan bharat card,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,MP में 1 करोड़ आयुष्मान भारत कार्ड बांटेंगे PM मोदी,PM Modi,PM मोदी 1 जुलाई को जाएंगे मध्यप्रदेश,सिकल सेल एनीमिया बीमारी को खत्म करने के लिए खास मिशन का करेंगे शुभारंभ,National Sickle Cell Anaemia,PM Modi in MP,PM Modi,Madhya Pradesh,AB-PMJAY,MP election,loksabha election,loksabha election 2024,Loksabha Election 2024 news,Loksabha Chunav,loksabha chunav news,