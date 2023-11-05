trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684533
PM Modi Offers Prayers At Chandragiri Jain Temple, Took Blessings Of Saint Vidhya Sagar Maharaj

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 04:27 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Chandragiri Jain Temple in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon today. The Prime Minister took blessings of Saint Vidhya Sagar Maharaj at the temple.
