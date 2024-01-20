trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711908
PM Modi offers prayers at Rameshwaram Temple Temple in Tamil Nadu

|Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 05:52 PM IST
PM Modi in Rameshwaram Temple: Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is performing special rituals for the Pran Pratishtha program in Ayodhya. During this time he is also completing his daily tasks. PM Modi worships for one hour and 11 minutes every day in Brahma Muhurta. Currently he is on a tour of Tamil Nadu. Where he worshiped at the Ramanathaswamy temple. Here he took part in Ramayan recitation and bhajan evening.

