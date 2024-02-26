trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725131
PM Modi On Bharat Tex 2024: Celebrating India's Textile Dominance

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Bharat Tex 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, emphasizing India's status as a global leader in cotton, jute, and silk production. He highlights government support for cotton farmers and introduces the Kasturi Cotton initiative as a significant stride in establishing India's distinctive identity in the textile sector.

