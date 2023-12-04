trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695228
PM Modi on Parliament Winter Session: PM Modi strong advice to the opposition

|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
PM Modi Speech on Parliament Winter Session 2023: The winter session of Parliament has started today. Meanwhile, before the beginning of the session, PM Modi addressed the media. PM Modi said that I hope that the opposition will not vent out the frustration of defeat in Parliament. The opposition should learn from its defeat. PM Modi said that the opposition is valuable for the country, but it should also be powerful.
