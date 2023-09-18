trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663891
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Parliament Special Session: 4 new bills of Modi government in special session, opposition surprised!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
Parliament Special Session Updates: A five-day special session of the Parliament is all set to begin today (18 September) and will conclude on 22 September. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed media before the session. PM Modi said that on 19 September the MPs will move to the new building. He said the special session will be short but historic decisions will be taken during the five days.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi Breaking News: Special session of Parliament begins, PM Modi's last speech
play icon2:14
PM Modi Breaking News: Special session of Parliament begins, PM Modi's last speech
Parliament Special Session: Special session today... will Modi start?
play icon2:3
Parliament Special Session: Special session today... will Modi start?
Parliament Special Session: Alliance meeting before the special session of Parliament
play icon1:35
Parliament Special Session: Alliance meeting before the special session of Parliament
Alia Bhatt Attends BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Birthday Bash With Sister Shaheen
play icon0:33
Alia Bhatt Attends BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Birthday Bash With Sister Shaheen
play icon3:48
"Now The World Is Looking At India As A New Leader" PM Narendra Modi Opens Special Session | G20

Trending Videos

PM Modi Breaking News: Special session of Parliament begins, PM Modi's last speech
play icon2:14
PM Modi Breaking News: Special session of Parliament begins, PM Modi's last speech
Parliament Special Session: Special session today... will Modi start?
play icon2:3
Parliament Special Session: Special session today... will Modi start?
Parliament Special Session: Alliance meeting before the special session of Parliament
play icon1:35
Parliament Special Session: Alliance meeting before the special session of Parliament
Alia Bhatt Attends BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Birthday Bash With Sister Shaheen
play icon0:33
Alia Bhatt Attends BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Birthday Bash With Sister Shaheen
play icon3:48
"Now The World Is Looking At India As A New Leader" PM Narendra Modi Opens Special Session | G20
Parliament Special Session,special session of Parliament,special Parliament session,parliament special session 2023,special session of parliament 2023,parliament session 2023,PM Modi,pm modi speech in lok sabha,Parliament session,parliament 75 year journey,new Parliament building,PM Narendra Modi,special session of parliament 2023 agenda,PM Modi speech,pm modi speech today in lok sabha,pm modi speech in parliament today,Zee News,new bill in parliament 2023,