PM Modi participates in Ganpati Puja at CJI Chandrachud’s residence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Ganpati Puja at the residence of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud yesterday. During this, PM Modi was seen wearing a traditional Marathi cap. PM Modi performed the aarti of Bappa. PM Modi himself has shared the picture of this on social media.