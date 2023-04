videoDetails

PM Modi praises CBI During its Diamond Jubilee Program

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 02:02 PM IST

Today is the Diamond Jubilee of CBI. During the address of the program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the CBI fiercely and said that 'CBI has won the trust of the people'. Listen in detail in this report what PM Modi said.