PM Modi prepared a special plan for the Lok Sabha elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 12:36 AM IST
All political parties are busy preparing for the Lok Sabha elections. This time the fight is between NDA vs India alliance. On one hand, the India Alliance is preparing to defeat BJP and NDA. At the same time, BJP is claiming 400 more seats. See what is the plan of BJP and PM Modi for Lok Sabha elections.

