PM Modi & President Macron's Grand Jaipur Roadshow Welcomed by Large Numbers Of People

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 07:20 PM IST
A spectacular sight unfolds as people in large numbers enthusiastically welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron during their roadshow in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The vibrant display of support showcases the warmth and excitement of the city's residents.

