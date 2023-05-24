NewsVideos
PM Modi raises issue of attack on temples in Australia

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
In Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of attack on Hindu temples. Taking a tough stand on this, PM Modi surrounded the Khalistani supporters without naming them and demanded strict action. Know in detail in this report where and where the attacks took place.

