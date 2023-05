videoDetails

PM Modi reached Gandhinagar, gave 'Gurumantra' to 'teachers' in education union session

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 07:04 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Gandhinagar in Gujarat today. Where he has participated in the All India Education Association convention. During this, PM Modi has told the teachers the benefits of the new education policy.