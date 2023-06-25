NewsVideos
PM Modi reached to see the pyramids of Egypt

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cairo on Saturday on a two-day state visit to Egypt. PM Modi reached the Al Hakeem Mosque in Egypt and met the people of the Dawoodi Bohra community. After this Prime Minister Modi has now come to see the pyramids of Egypt.

