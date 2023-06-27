NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi reaches Bhopal, to flag off two Vande Bharat express trains

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on Madhya Pradesh visit. During this, he will flag off Vande Bharat train. Out of this, Madhya Pradesh will get 2, while Bihar, Jharkhand and Goa will also be given the first Vande Bharat.

All Videos

Manipur government takes big decision on employees not coming to work
play icon1:18
Manipur government takes big decision on employees not coming to work
Congress protests against AAP over hike in electricity rates in Delhi
play icon1:28
Congress protests against AAP over hike in electricity rates in Delhi
World Cup Schedule to be announced in Mumbai in a while
play icon6:54
World Cup Schedule to be announced in Mumbai in a while
MHA holds important meeting over Amarnath Yatra
play icon3:6
MHA holds important meeting over Amarnath Yatra
PM Modi to inaugurate 5 Vande Bharat Express Train today in India
play icon0:45
PM Modi to inaugurate 5 Vande Bharat Express Train today in India

Trending Videos

Manipur government takes big decision on employees not coming to work
play icon1:18
Manipur government takes big decision on employees not coming to work
Congress protests against AAP over hike in electricity rates in Delhi
play icon1:28
Congress protests against AAP over hike in electricity rates in Delhi
World Cup Schedule to be announced in Mumbai in a while
play icon6:54
World Cup Schedule to be announced in Mumbai in a while
MHA holds important meeting over Amarnath Yatra
play icon3:6
MHA holds important meeting over Amarnath Yatra
PM Modi to inaugurate 5 Vande Bharat Express Train today in India
play icon0:45
PM Modi to inaugurate 5 Vande Bharat Express Train today in India
MP Vande Bharat Train Inauguration,vande bharat train,Vande Bharat Express,vande bharat express train,vande bharat,vande bharat express speed,new vande bharat express,vande bharat express ticket price,vande bharat express route,vande bharat express bhopal,vande bharat train at bhopal station,vande bharat train in rani kamlapati station,bhopal vande bharat,latest news in vande bharat express,kerala vande bharat train,vande bharat express in bhopal,Zee News,